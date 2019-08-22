Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan reportedly said that he believes that the West Indian team can beat India in the Test series. According to him, if the Carribean team plays like play as a single unit then they will have an outright chance to defeat the world number one Test side, as quoted by IANS.

"If we can collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India. We have individual talents, but it is a matter of playing well as a unit. Hopefully, we will be able to play as a team. At the end of the day, once we gel as a unit, we have a chance of winning," Sarwan said.

The former West Indies captain mentioned that the team will ideally want a fast wicket at Antigua and if they can execute 70-80 per cent of the plans they have then the West Indian team will have great chances to win the match.

The 39-year-old former cricketer who recently had a camp with the batsmen of the Caribbean team along with legendary cricketer Brian Lara mentioned that the Prince of Port of Spain stressed on the need of patience in the middle and they wanted the batsmen to have a clear mindset.

"Mostly we have tried to work on the mental aspect with them. We did not want to change anyone, just tried to keep them in a clear mindset, hopefully, they will be able to take it to the game. Brian stressed the need to be patient in the middle."

Though the former legendary cricketer says that West Indies have a chance to beat India but recent records and the teams on paper defy his predictions. In the recently concluded ODI series, Team India defeated West Indies 2-0 with brilliant performances from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Earlier, the Men in Blue started the West Indies tour in style by completing a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 series.

The two-match Test series, which is scheduled to start on August 22, is a part of ICC World Test Championship.