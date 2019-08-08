The One Day Internationals are here and with it, Virat Kohli, the king of the format, will take the spotlight. The Indian skipper had a consistent World Cup but did not manage to score a century. However, he did look in great form and with a half-century in the last T20I, the captain has certainly shown his intent.

Ahead of the first ODI in Guyana, Kohli is on the cusp of breaking multiple records. Well, this has been a norm in recent times with the right-hander. The India skipper is just 19 runs away from becoming the batsman with the most ODI runs against West Indies. Currently, with 1,912 runs, he sits on the second position on the list with Pakistan legend Javed Miandad topping the charts with 1930 runs.

Other records in sight

Not only this, but Kohli will also be looking to breach the record currently held by Ramnaresh Sarwan, which is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in India-West Indies ODIs in West Indies. Sarwan has scored 700 runs from 17 matches while Kohli currently has 556 runs from 12 matches. Another record which can be shattered in this match.

He did not manage to score a century in the World Cup and hence, the skipper will be keen to set the record straight. If he does manage to reach the triple-digit score in Guyana, he will zoom past Desmond Haynes for the record of scoring the most number of tons in India vs West Indies ODI clash.

After clinching the T20I series, the captain said that the focus was not on the 2023 World Cup, but the priority was to play good consistent cricket and keep Indian cricket right on top. This series comes at the right time for his side as they try to look at different combinations in ODI cricket.

"For us, the priority has always been to be one of the most consistent sides in the world and in the last three to four years, I think we've been able to achieve that. We're the no.2 side in the world and there's a good reason to that. We've been at no.1 as well sometime. It's the kind of cricket that we've played that has gotten us up here," Kohli said at the end of the T20I series.

