West Bengal Medical Officer Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta passed away after testing positive for the deadly virus. Dr Dasgupta passed away late last night at a private hospital in Kolkata. He held the charge of Additional Director of Health Services in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Doctor's Forum expressed condolence. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, relatives, colleagues and other dear and near ones. Heartfelt condolences from the entire medical fraternity."

(Further details awaited)