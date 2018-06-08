Two states have announced board exam results on Friday - West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the Class 12 results and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results.

Candidates who sat for WBCHSE class 12 exams can check their results on wbresults.nic.in and those who gave the MSBSHSE class 10 can check it on mahresult.nic.in.

WBCHSE class 12 results, also known as Uccha Madhyamik, saw a pass percentage of 83.75 percent this year, while the Maharashtra SSC Result has a pass percentage of 89.41 percent.

West Bengal

In Bengal, the pass percentage of girls is higher than that of boys and Granthan Sengupta of Jalpaiguri District School, from the arts stream, topped with 99.2 percent.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Log on to wbresults.nic.in

2) Look out for the link for Class 12 result

3) Enter credentials and submit

The results, this year, were delayed compared to the last year as they were declared then in the last week of May 2017.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), i.e. class 10 results, were announced on June 6.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the board organized the class 10 exam on from March 1 and March 24. The results were made available online at 1 PM.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Log on to mahresult.nic.in

2) Look for the link for SSC Results 2018

3) Enter credential and submit.

Students of both the boards should not forget to take a print out of the mark sheet.