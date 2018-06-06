The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the Madhyamik result of 2018 on June 6. The students can see their mark sheets at their respective schools from 10 a.m.

The mark sheets will also be available on the official website of WBBSE, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org, at 9 a.m. To check the result on mobile students can send an SMS- WB10ROLL NUMBER to 56263. Alternatively the students can check their results also on west-bengal.indiaresults, results.gov.in, examresults.net/wb and exametc.com.

This year the examination of Madhyamik (Class 10) was conducted from March 12 to March 21. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the examination, which is a comparatively higher number of students from last year.

It has been seen that for a consecutive second year more number of girl students appeared for the West Bengal 10th board exam than the boys. About 6,21,366 students who gave the examination were girls, which is 56 percent of the total students. The number of boys who participated in the 10th board examination this year is 4,81,555.

In 2017, about 10.71 lakh students attended the Class 10 examination of which the result was declared on May 27, 2017.

Some important points to remember while checking the result:

-The students have to keep their roll number handy while checking the result.

-They can take a print after checking their result.

In case the students find an issue with their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018, then they can apply for rechecking of their papers.

-Rechecking can be applied within a month, after the result has been declared.

-After the completion of the process of application fees the request of rechecking will be initiated.

Here are the steps to check the WBBSE Madhyamick Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of WBBSE- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click on the link of Madhyamik (Class 10) results.

Step 3: Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth and then click on 'submit'.

Step 4: Check the result displayed on the screen and take its printout for future