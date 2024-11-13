Welcome relief, says Owaisi on SC order on 'bulldozer justice'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on 'bulldozer justice'.

The Hyderabad MP posted on the social media platform X that the "bulldozer judgment" of the Supreme Court is a welcome relief. "The most important part of it is not in its eloquence, but the enforceable guidelines. Hopefully, they will prevent state governments from collectively punishing Muslims & other marginalised groups," wrote Owaisi.

"We should remember that no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated bulldozer raj, which SC today called a lawless state of affairs," he added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Executive cannot replace the Judiciary and legal process should not prejudge guilt of an accused. Taking a tough stand on the issue of 'bulldozer justice', it laid down guidelines for carrying out demolition.

The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan delivered its judgment on petitions challenging bulldozer action against people accused of crimes.

Justice Gavai said it is the dream of every family to have a house and an important question before the court was whether the Executive should be allowed to take away someone's shelter.

"It is a dream of every person, every family to have a shelter above their heads. A house is an embodiment of the collective hopes of a family or individuals' stability and security. An important question as to whether the executive should be permitted to take away the shelter of a family or families as a measure for infliction of penalty on a person who is accused in a crime under our constitutional scheme or not arises for consideration," the judgment said.

In September, Owaisi had welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the unauthorised demolition of private properties across the country. "Due process should be followed. State governments have been using bulldozers to inflict revenge, collective punishment, and to appease mobs," he said.

The MP also stated that his party is eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines in the next hearing on the unauthorised demolition of private properties.

The AIMIM chief had accused the BJP of glorifying the bulldozer action. He had alleged that the BJP was targeting only the people from the minority community.

"Suppose there are 50 houses in one neighbourhood, but the only house being demolished is of Abdur Rehman, then it is being claimed that not the whole locality is illegal but only his house. This is a prime example of creating hatred," he had said.

