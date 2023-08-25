Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are now proud parents of a baby girl. The couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Yuvraj and Hazel have named their little one Aura. The two even shared a beautiful family photo with the two kids. The couple had welcomed their first child – a baby boy – back in January, 2022.

The adorable announcement

Yuvraj and Hazel took to social media and wrote, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family." Ever since, the two have been bombarded with congratulatory messages and best wishes. The little one seems a few weeks older and the picture seems to be taken at their home.

When they announced the birth of their son

The couple named their first born, Orion Keech Singh. "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world, Love Hazel and Yuvraj", the couple had issued a joint statement on their son's birth.

Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with Hazel Keech on November 30, 2016 after several years of dating. The two got married with an Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab.