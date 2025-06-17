Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Housefull 5, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

However, despite its commercial success, the film has received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. The makers have also faced backlash for allegedly objectifying women in the film.

A section of viewers expressed disappointment, stating that while Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the other male leads were given substantial dialogues and screen presence, the female cast appeared to be included merely to enhance the film's glamour quotient.

Adding to Akshay Kumar's challenges, his upcoming project, Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3), which began filming in December 2023, has reportedly run into serious financial trouble.

According to media reports, the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle has been halted due to unresolved financial issues and pending payments.

The last shooting schedule reportedly took place in August 2023, and since then, no significant progress has been made. With a large portion of the film still incomplete, the project's future remains uncertain.

A report by Pinkvilla highlighted that none of the cast members have received their agreed-upon fees.

It further stated, "Around two to three shooting schedules of Welcome to the Jungle have been cancelled over the past six months, leaving the actors and their teams uncertain about the film's prospects. Despite allocating their dates to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, shoots have been called off at the last minute due to logistical and financial constraints."

The report also noted, "Several actors and their staff have not been paid. While some of the originally signed cast members have exited the project, others continue to support it out of love for the Welcome franchise. Many still hope to complete the film and are willing to reschedule their commitments."

In addition, a report in a Hindi news outlet claimed that Akshay Kumar holds an 80% stake in the film, while the remaining 20% is owned by producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others. As of now, Nadiadwala has not released any public statement regarding the situation.

Welcome to the Jungle was officially announced in September 2023 on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday.

About Welcome To the Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the franchise. It has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.