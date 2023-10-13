Back in 90's Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon would grab headlines for their on-screen chemistry. The duo was magical together. Whether songs, movies or merely brand endorsements, Raveena and Akshay's jodi was like Midas touch. Whatever they did would turn out to be a massive hit.

One can never ever forget the iconic song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from Mohra. Khiladi Kumar and Raveena set the temperatures soaring.

Besides Mohra, the actors have worked together in several hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi among others.

Apart from their on-screen charisma, Raveena and Akshay started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. They later parted ways.

While Akshay went on to date, and later marry Twinkle Khanna in 2001, Raveena married businessman Anil Thadani in 2004.

Akshay on working with Raveena Tandon

Speaking to Akshay told the news agency, spoke about working with Raveena Tandon, "We're doing a film called 'Welcome to the Jungle' for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even Tip Tip Barsa Paani also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot ( Welcome to the Jungle) after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

Talking about the broken engagement earlier this year, Raveena had told ANI, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don't know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorced, they move on, what's the big deal."

Akshay and Raveena were last seen in the film, Police Force: An Inside Story, that had released in 2004.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the film Mission Raniganj, alongside Parineeti Chopra.