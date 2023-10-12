Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been entertaining audiences for over two decades. Be it comedy, action, romance, drama and now social subjects, the actor has carved a niche for himself in every genre. Being extremely vocal and righteous he never shies away from talking about controversial topics when asked.

The actor has often been questioned and quizzed about his Canadian citizenship.

On August 15, 2023, Akshay shared a picture of his official government documents, proving that he has finally got his Indian citizenship. "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (Heart and citizenship, both Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Akshay had captioned the post.

Speaking about why he had Canadian citizenship he told ANI, "I became a Canadian because my films were not doing well at one time and I gave 13 to 14 flop films. At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work on something. My friend had offered me that we would do cargo business together. I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is. When I started living in Toronto, I got a Canadian passport. In between that, two films were left for release. After the two movies got released it became a big superhit. I told him that I was going back. Then I got more films and reached here today. But I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes, and I am the highest taxpayer."

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

On Indian citizenship

Akshay said, "For 9 to 10 years I didn't go there. It's a very nice place and one of my best friends is there. I decided that I should take my citizenship. It was just a coincidence that I had received a letter on 15th August that I had got citizenship. But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it's your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian."

Work front

His last film Mission Raniganj was released in theatres last Friday, October 6.

Akshay will be reprising his role of a top cop for Rohit Shetty's next film in his hit franchise. Titled Singham Again.

He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The next film in his hit comic franchise, Housefull, is also in the pipeline. Akshay recently announced a film on India's airstrike on Pakistan. Titled Sky Force, the film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.