Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors of the country. The National Award winner has been churning out hard hitting films one after the other. The dashing actor was recently spotted at his residence. Saif kept it stylish and comfortable in a blue t shirt and black joggers. While we were left gushing over his look, trolls were quick to body shame the actor.

Trolls attack the actor

Many on social media were quick to comment how Saif had put on weight. Many even questioned if he was sitting at home without any projects. "Mota ho gyaa hai ghar baithe baithe (Has become fat sitting at home)," one user wrote. "Height decreasing, weight increasing," another user wrote. "How has he suddenly become so fat?" asked a social media user. "Looks so broad and short," another social media user commented.

"Shrinking in height with age," a netizen commented. "Has he got no more projects?" asked another netizen. "Sitting at home for too long it seems," a troll commented. We feel, trolling Saif or any other celebs for that matter over their body structure is outright unfair and uncalled for. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravana in Adipurush. The film features Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Saif on playing Ravana

"He (Om Raut) is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India's Satan, he's the demon king. And I guess what drives him is vanity," Saif had said in an interview with Film Companion.

"He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there – the doom that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play, in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster," he further said.