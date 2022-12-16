Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most talked about powerful couples of the industry. The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi have made reinforced our belief in the institution of marriage and how marriage can be just the bed of roses. The two never fail to amaze us with their scintillating chemistry both, onscreen and off it.

Saif, Kareena's PDA

And, we caught a glimpse of it, recently. Saif and Kareena were seen locking lips in public before heading for their individual commitments. And while our hearts burst with butterflies on seeing this, many on social media feel otherwise. Netizens were not impressed by the couple's PDA and didn't waste a minute in slamming the two.

Social media reacts

"Show off for camera," wrote one user.

"Can't they do this inside their home?" asked another user.

"Budhape mein Jawaani (lust in old age)," commented a social media user.

"Don't do such things in front of your children atleast," commented another social media user. "Shameless," "desperate", "horny," were some other comments used for the two.

However, there were many who also came out to support the couple. "How adorable is that," wrote one user. "The spark one needs throughout marriage," commented another netizen. "This is what keeps the marriage alive," wrote a social media user. "Loooovee them," said one more social media user.

Saif Ali Khan is busy with the shoot of Adipurush where he plays the role of Ravana. On the other hand, Kareena is busy shooting for Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's next.