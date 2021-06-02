Weeks after his wife's death, actor-director G Ramachandran has passed away on Wednesday, 2 June. He is aged 73 and survived by two sons – Sivakumar and Saamy Kumar.

G Ramachandran breathed his last in the wee hours due to age-related ailments. He fell ill a few days ago and failed to respond to the treatment, say reports. His wife RP Poorani, who was also a producer, passed away a few weeks ago after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Who was G Ramachandran?

The veteran had started his journey in Kollywood by acting in Kalathur Kannamma as a child artiste. The movie had Gemini Ganeshan and Savitri in the lead. It has to be noted that Kamal Haasan made his acting debut with this flick.

Later, G Ramachandran worked as actor in the movies like Naatupura Paatu, Ettu Patti Raasa, Veera Thaalaattu, Manuneethi and Rajadhi Raja.

As a producer, he funded many films that include Enga Raasi Nalla Raasi, Kadhaliyai Kaanavillai, Kaasu Irukkanum, Manu Neethi, and Sound Party among many others.

His last rites will be performed at his farmhouse at 4.30 pm on Wednesday in Mangadu, Chennai.

V Desingu's Father Dies

Director V Desingu aka Annamalai passed away on Tuesday night due to Covid-19. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital 10 days ago after testing coronavirus positive. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and died around 11.30 pm, last night.

Parthiban Desingu made his directorial debut with Hip Hoo Thamizh's Natpe Thunai. The filmmaker has been working on his second outing. He was in discussion with filmmaker Sundar C, but nothing has been finalised, yet.

Kollywood has lost many celebrities to Covid-19 in recent weeks. Notably, Venkat Subha, Nellai Siva, and writer Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja died after testing Covid-19 positive.