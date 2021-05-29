Tamil actor, director, and cinema critic Venkat Subha passed away on Saturday, 29 May. He succumbed to Covid-19 10 days after his hospitalisation.

Venkat Subha was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 10 days. He breathed his last at 12.48 am. The details of his final rites are yet to be announced since it is a Covid-19 death.

Who was Venkat Subha?

Venkat Subha had acted in a couple of TV serials and movies. He had also worked as an Executive Producer for many serials like Chinna Maplai, Rasaiyya, Manickam, and Aravindhan among many others.

He had also associated with Prakash Raj's production Duet Movies in films likeAzhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal.

Actress Kasturi Shankar has recalled working with Venkat Subha in Udhayanidhi Stalin's upcoming movie just weeks ago. She tweeted, "Shocked beyond belief. Venkat sir . Returned frm Udhaynidhi new film shoot , got fever next day, but not positive... after a week got sick... and now he is gone. he wasn't vaccinated it seems. I am so sorry subha."

Many celebrities have condoled the death. Check out their condolence tweets:

Actor Vemal: I'm deeply saddened to hear that #venkatsubha is no more. He was a wonderful person and a good teacher to me... got no words to express his loss. Prayers for his family Folded hands#RIP sir

Arivazhagan: #VenkatSubha sir - such a versatile person in the field of cinema and it's really a huge loss. Still I could hear how much he praised about vallinam movie with his wishes. You reminds in our heart ever sir & deepest condolence to the family with respect Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands

RMS: Deeply saddened at the passing away of Mr.Venkat Subha. He was an amazing friend and well wisher to many. He was one among few well wishers who truly appreciated my growth.

My deepest condolences to Subha mam and family.

May his soul rest in peace.

#VenkatSubha #RestInPeace

Prakash Raj: Ahhh no. Painful .. Feeling helpless losing friends n family one by one ..life is going to be heavier with their memories..thank you venkat for being a part of my journey.. will miss you. Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsrest in peace my friend

Venkat Prabhu: Another very sad news to wake up to. Such a genuine cinema lover, a friend, a brother. You will be truly missed saar!! #RipSubaVenkat saar. My deepest condolences to the family and friends

Radikaa Sarathkumar: So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all

Kollywood has lost many celebrities to Covid-19 in recent weeks. Notably, Nellai Siva and writer Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja died after testing Covid-10 positive.