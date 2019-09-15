Actress Kajal Aggarwal has made an interesting comment about the Saaho star Prabhas's personality, two weeks after the Bahubali actor gave a thumbs down to her dressing sense.

During the promotion of Saaho, Prabhas said that Kajal Aggarwal is beautiful and has a lot of energy. But he had given thumbs down for the actress' dress sense. The Bahubali actor had said, "Sometimes, she had average dressing sense. It was earlier... but now it is good." His comment had created a lot of buzz on social media.

Two weeks after this comment, it was Kajal Aggarwal's turn, who showered praises upon Prabhas. The actress was asked about the Saaho star in Viva Lamore interview and she said, "A combination of "IRON MAN" & the "HULK" maybe!" The video, which shows her making the statement, is now going viral on social media. Prabhas fans are impressed with her comment. [Slide down to see the clip]

Kajal Aggarwal and Prabhas are one among the best on-screen couples of the Telugu film industry. Their chemistry was one of the big factors for the success of Darling and Mr Perfect at the worldwide box office. The two were expected to share screen space in Saaho, but things did not fall in place.

It was reported that the makers of Saaho had approached Kajal Aggarwal for a special song in the film. But they could not bring the actress on board as she demanded a huge remuneration. They later approached Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez for the same and she was seen shaking legs with him in the song Bad boy.

Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in Ranarangam and Comali, which released on August 15. She has seven big ticket projects like Paris Paris, Call Centre, Mumbai Saga, Ala Vaikuntapuram, Awe 2, Suriya 39 and Indian 2 in her kitty. She is also making her debut in digital world with a web series, which she recently started shooting in Chennai.