Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together but not everyone in the Hadid family is happy about their reunion, sources reveal. The supermodel and the singer – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – broke up in 2016 following which Weeknd dated Selena Gomez.

After they broke up, Bella and Weeknd reunited. While fans are excited that they are back together, Bella's sister Gigi Hadid still doesn't approve of the relationship. According to sources, Bella's mother Yolanda has given her blessings but Gigi and Mohamed Hadid (her father) are yet to warm up to the whole situation.

"Bella has finally managed to convince Yolanda to forgive Abel and accept that he's back in her life and that's a huge, huge relief. Unfortunately, she's having a harder time getting Gigi's blessing, she's still not convinced that he deserves another chance and neither is Bella's dad," a source close to the 21-year-old told HollywoodLife.com.

Despite the sour response, Bella is still trying to win over Gigi. "It's turning into something of a battle, but Bella isn't giving up, she's determined to fix it. She wants to arrange a big sit down with Abel and her entire family so they can all hash this out and make peace. Bella's got big hopes for her future with Abel, that's why this is so important to her," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Bella was in Mexico earlier this week and blowing off some steam. The supermodel was dressed in an orange bikini and was photographed taking a dip in the seas looking like a Greek goddess. Bella also posed nude during her quick vacation.

Following that, Bella turned heads at the Dior Backstage Collection dinner on Thursday with her semi-sheer tulle leotard black dress. Bella is campaigning for the new "backstage" makeup, a less-expensive beauty line from Dior.