Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state by effecting important changes such as ordering weekend curfew, extending night curfew hours, and closing down places of public gatherings. The new restrictions come at a time when Karnataka is struggling to cope with the second wave of COVID. Karnataka is among the worst-hit states by COVID and Bengaluru is the highest contributor to the COVID tally.
The new measures are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, especially Bengaluru. The government's new guidelines come into effect from April 21 till May 4, 2021. There's also a weekend lockdown in effect, from Fridays 9 p.m. till Monday 6 a.m. The night curfew, which was already in effect from 10 p.m. till 6 a.m., is now changed to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Here's a detailed look at what's allowed and what's not during the COVID-induced curfew.
What's not allowed?
- Cinema halls
- Gyms, yoga centres
- Theatres
- Bars
- Pubs
- Assembly halls
- Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes
- Shopping malls
- Spas
- Swimming pools
- Religious places and places of worship
- Dining in restaurants, eateries
What's allowed?
- Shops, including ration shops dealing with essentials
- Wholesale markets only in open spaces
- Takeaways in restaurants, bars
- Salons, beauty parlours
- Marriages with maximum 50 people
- Cremation, funerals with maximum 20 people
- Petrol, diesel pumps
- Lodging hotels with services for guests only
- Standalone liquor shops
- Print, electronic media
- E-commerce delivery
- Banks, Foreign exchange
- Cold storage and warehousing services
- Private security services
- Private offices with minimal strength
- IT, ITeS companies with essential staff only
- Telecom and ISPs
- Government offices with 50% strength
- Courts, offices related to judicial work
- All construction activities, civil repair
- Pre-monsoon civil works
- Industrial production
Additionally, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods without any special permit required. Public transport, autos and private vehicles will be allowed adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.