Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state by effecting important changes such as ordering weekend curfew, extending night curfew hours, and closing down places of public gatherings. The new restrictions come at a time when Karnataka is struggling to cope with the second wave of COVID. Karnataka is among the worst-hit states by COVID and Bengaluru is the highest contributor to the COVID tally.

The new measures are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, especially Bengaluru. The government's new guidelines come into effect from April 21 till May 4, 2021. There's also a weekend lockdown in effect, from Fridays 9 p.m. till Monday 6 a.m. The night curfew, which was already in effect from 10 p.m. till 6 a.m., is now changed to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Here's a detailed look at what's allowed and what's not during the COVID-induced curfew.

What's not allowed?

Cinema halls Gyms, yoga centres Theatres Bars Pubs Assembly halls Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes Shopping malls Spas Swimming pools Religious places and places of worship Dining in restaurants, eateries

What's allowed?

Shops, including ration shops dealing with essentials Wholesale markets only in open spaces Takeaways in restaurants, bars Salons, beauty parlours Marriages with maximum 50 people Cremation, funerals with maximum 20 people Petrol, diesel pumps Lodging hotels with services for guests only Standalone liquor shops Print, electronic media E-commerce delivery Banks, Foreign exchange Cold storage and warehousing services Private security services Private offices with minimal strength IT, ITeS companies with essential staff only Telecom and ISPs Government offices with 50% strength Courts, offices related to judicial work All construction activities, civil repair Pre-monsoon civil works Industrial production

Additionally, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods without any special permit required. Public transport, autos and private vehicles will be allowed adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.