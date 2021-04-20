Karnataka imposes restrictions amid COVID surge Close
Karnataka imposes restrictions amid COVID surge

Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state by effecting important changes such as ordering weekend curfew, extending night curfew hours, and closing down places of public gatherings. The new restrictions come at a time when Karnataka is struggling to cope with the second wave of COVID. Karnataka is among the worst-hit states by COVID and Bengaluru is the highest contributor to the COVID tally.

The new measures are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, especially Bengaluru. The government's new guidelines come into effect from April 21 till May 4, 2021. There's also a weekend lockdown in effect, from Fridays 9 p.m. till Monday 6 a.m. The night curfew, which was already in effect from 10 p.m. till 6 a.m., is now changed to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bengaluru lockdown
Here's a detailed look at what's allowed and what's not during the COVID-induced curfew.

What's not allowed?

  1. Cinema halls
  2. Gyms, yoga centres
  3. Theatres
  4. Bars
  5. Pubs
  6. Assembly halls
  7. Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes
  8. Shopping malls
  9. Spas
  10. Swimming pools
  11. Religious places and places of worship
  12. Dining in restaurants, eateries

What's allowed?

  1. Shops, including ration shops dealing with essentials
  2. Wholesale markets only in open spaces
  3. Takeaways in restaurants, bars
  4. Salons, beauty parlours
  5. Marriages with maximum 50 people
  6. Cremation, funerals with maximum 20 people
  7. Petrol, diesel pumps
  8. Lodging hotels with services for guests only
  9. Standalone liquor shops
  10. Print, electronic media
  11. E-commerce delivery
  12. Banks, Foreign exchange
  13. Cold storage and warehousing services
  14. Private security services
  15. Private offices with minimal strength
  16. IT, ITeS companies with essential staff only
  17. Telecom and ISPs
  18. Government offices with 50% strength
  19. Courts, offices related to judicial work
  20. All construction activities, civil repair
  21. Pre-monsoon civil works
  22. Industrial production

Additionally, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods without any special permit required. Public transport, autos and private vehicles will be allowed adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

