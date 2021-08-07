In view of increased cases of Covid-19, Karnataka districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra have been put under a weekend curfew as well as the usual night curfew across the state, as per new guidelines issued by the Revenue Department.

The night curfew has been advanced by an hour, and will be now in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. while the weekend curfew will be enforced in Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kalburgi, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Vijayapura from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapura abut Maharashtra, and Chamarajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysuru border Kerala.

"Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, liquor, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder will be allowed to function from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. in these eight districts. But home delivery of all essential items (barring liquor) will be encouraged 24/7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes," the circular said.

The circular also said that places of worship - temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and others - will be allowed to open and activities pertaining to the places of worship will be permitted with strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The circular stated the decisions were taken after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the Covid situation in the state along with the officers and health experts.

"Health experts have suggested these additional containment measures to be imposed in view of the upcoming festival season to prevent the spread of Covid in the state," it said.