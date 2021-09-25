Actress Disha Parmar, seen as the female lead 'Priya' in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', seems quite excited about her outfit and is looking forward to the 'sangeet ceremony' sequence in the show.

Giving a sneak peek into 'Priya's look for the Sangeet, Disha opens up about how she has added her inputs when it came to 'Priya's overall look for the ceremony.

Seen in a simple yet elegant blue lehenga, 'Priya Sood' definitely looks beautiful. Talking more on it, Disha Parmar says: "Personal touch to the styling has been that I recently got married just two months ago and now, 'Priya' is getting married. So, the outfit that I wore in my sangeet was a royal blue colour. That's what I wanted to wear in this show, also. And, that's what we did."

Adding further she says: "I remember for one of the events, I was wearing sneakers under my saree and that's what 'Priya' has also done for one scene. She's wearing white sneakers under her lehenga. So, these have been the little personal touches for the character 'Priya' by me."

The ongoing track is now going to witness the wedding of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar). 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

How Neha Marda kept alive her long-distance marriage

Television actress Neha Marda has revealed how she has kept the 'freshness' alive in her long-distance marriage of nine years!

Neha tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Aayushman in 2012 and ever since has been living in a long-distance marriage, her workplace being Mumbai. However, the couple has managed to keep the bond alive.

Talking about the same, Neha shared: "Every time I get a leave, we plan to meet up. I still remember, just after I got married, I got a show called 'Doli Armaanon Ki' and I was shooting for it in Mumbai. Every month, I would travel to Patna for 6 - 7 days to be with him. Aayushman would also try to travel to Mumbai whenever possible."

Revealing how they've kept the magic alive in so many years, the actress further said: "This want of meeting each other and spending time with each other, made our bond stronger. The crux of our relationship is that the long-distance marriage is working smoothly. I think because of the distance and both of us chasing each other to meet, the freshness is alive."

"Being a daily soap actor, it is difficult to take leaves at times, but we are working it out and the team of 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' has been very supportive," she added. On the work front, Neha features on the Zee TV daily soap 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

(With inputs from IANS)