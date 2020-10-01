A couple in Kerala's Idukki district were married 58 years ago. The couple finally got the chance to enjoy a wedding photoshoot recently. Kunjootty and Chinnamma were able to have their wedding photoshoot thanks to helping from friends and family.

In a heartwarming tale from Kerala's Idukki district Kunjootty aged 85 and Chinnamma, aged 80 had a wedding photoshoot recently. The two went the distance by dressing up as a bride and groom for a full-fledged photoshoot.

Chinnamma and Kunjootty have been married 58 years and were unable to have their wedding filmed or shot way back in 1962 when the got married. Wedding photoshoots have become the norm for the current generation, and the long-drawn shoot to get those perfect clicks to make their way onto social media.

The older couple who have three children and six grandchildren wished to have a similar experience and expressed their interest to have a photoshoot for themselves. Their grandson Jibin who works in the wedding business, made it happen and helped set up the whole event for them.

So the two dressed up and took some classic shots that went viral on social media soon after.