Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are one of the most-talked about couples in T'town. Their first dance reel together is one of the videos that went so viral in 2023. Post that, people and paparazzi have spotted them together at various public events. Their love story began when they worked together for Ajay Bhupathi's Mahasamudram. The actors fell in love on the sets of this film, and since then, they have been dating each other.

Siddharth and Aditi's wedding has been a hot topic lately, sparking rumors that the Sammohanam actress and Bommarillu actor might soon tie the knot. Despite the buzz circulating around their relationship, neither of them has officially confirmed nor denied these speculations.

Their rumored romance gained more attention after being spotted together at various occasions, fueling the ongoing rumors about their relationship status. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari further stirred the gossip by sharing a picture with Siddharth on her Instagram account while extending New Year wishes, which intensified the speculation about their possible marriage.

This news has swiftly circulated across the internet, leading many to believe that the couple might indeed be heading towards marriage this year. Notably, this isn't the first time such rumors have surfaced. Previously, there were similar speculations surrounding Rakul Preet's supposed wedding in February, which have now resurfaced regarding Aditi Rao.

The alleged relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly initiated during their collaboration on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Since then, sightings of the pair together at various events and their references to each other as 'partners' have continued to fuel the rumors. It's worth noting that both Aditi and Siddharth have had previous marriages, adding complexity to the ongoing speculations.

Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, while Siddharth was married to Meghna from November 2003 until their divorce in January 2007. Despite the ongoing rumors and their frequent public appearances together, neither Siddharth nor Aditi Rao have officially confirmed their relationship status.

On the work front, Siddharth's recent appearance was in the Tamil film "Chithha," directed by SU Arun Kumar, where he shared the screen with talented actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, R Dharshan, among others. His upcoming project, eagerly anticipated by his fans, includes starring in Kamal Haasan's film directed by S Shankar, "Indian 2." On the other hand, Aditi Rao's latest work was in the two-part web series titled "Taj: Divided by Blood."