Celebs and commoners bid adieu to 2023 with loads of memories and welcomed 2024 with open arms and full of hopes. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt last week on Christmas introduced their daughter Raha to the world as they headed for Christmas annual lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence. And a day after celebrating Christmas with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor the couple jetted off on their New Year vacation with their little daughter, Raha. Alia held Raha close while she and Ranbir prepared to board their flight.

Alia Bhatt parties with Ranbir Kapoor, enjoys sunset with Raha

On New Year's Alia shared an Instagram carousel picture from their beach vacation. In the first photo, Ranbir was seen kissing Alia on the cheeks passionately. The next picture p features Alia smiling for the camera. Another photo captures Alia watching the last sunset of 2023 with little Raha in her lap. Raha was seen waving at the camera.

In one photo Alia was seen putting her feet up in the air, while in the last one, she is captured blowing a party horn blower.

After Alia and Ranbir, Vicky and Katrina delighted their fans by sharing loved-up pictures from their New Year's festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan

Katrina and Vicky dropped gorgeous pictures on his Instagram. In one of the carousel pictures Katrina was seen resting her head on her husband Vicky's shoulder and they are back-facing the camera.

Katrina was looking beautiful in a floral dress while the Dunki actor donned a black sweatshirt and a cap.

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Love, light, happiness... Happy 2024 everyone!" On the other hand, Katrina penned, "Love, light, happiness... Happy 2024 everyone!"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Swizerland

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first new year as husband and wife amid snowy peaks.

The couple dropped adorable selfies from snow-clad mountains as they enjoyed their winter getaway.

In the photo, shared by Kiara Advani she wore a metallic jacket while Sidharth wore a warm blue jacket with snow goggles. They posed with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Kiara wrote, "2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024 - coming for you baby."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth pose in winter wear as they holiday in Europe

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have seemingly confirmed their relationship. Aditi took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with Siddharth as they rang in New Year 2024.

The actors wrote in the caption of their photo on Instagram, "Happy blessed grateful... to magic, happiness, love, laughter, unicorns, rainbows, and fairy dust... Happy New Year to you all..."

Aditi kept Siddharth were both dressed in winter clothes in the picture that was seemingly taken on their Europe vacation.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met each other on the sets of director Ajay Bhupathi's 'Maha Samudram'. The film, also starring Sharwanand, turned out to be a damp squib at the box office. Since then, Aditi and Siddharth have been going steady.

Orry parties with Aryan Khan and Disha Patani

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram and shared pictures from his New Year 2024 celebrations. The pictures show Orry partying with his friends in Mumbai, and the guest list included Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Tania Shroff, and others.