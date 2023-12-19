2023 was the year of action in Kollywood. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer were the flavour of the season. However, amidst the guns and bullets, Kollywood also made space for beautiful small films like Chittha, Ayothi and more. This year, Kollywood also explored many unique and interesting subjects to win the hearts of the fans. Here we take a look at the finest ten films.

Viduthalai Part 1

Where: Zee5

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Vetrimaaran

Cast: Soori, Bhavani Sree, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajiv Menon, Gautham Menon

Plot: Kumaresan (Soori) faces a moral dilemma when his seniors in the police department adopt brutal means to capture the leader of a separatist group (Vijay Sethupathi).

Chittha

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Genre: Drama, Revenge

Director: SU Arun Kumar

Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan

Plot: Easwaran aka Chittha's (Siddharth) world crumbles down when his beloved niece goes missing. Chittha sets out on a mission to capture the kidnapper who happens to be a pedophile.

Dada

Where: Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Director: Ganesh K Babu

Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, K Bhagyaraj

Plot: Manikandan and Sindhu are in love and accidentally become teenage parents. They face obstacles and situations to bring up their son, Adithya.

Jigarthanda Double X

Where: Netflix

Genre: Action

Director: Karthik Subburaj

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan

Plot: In the 1970s, an unlikely filmmaker teams up with a notorious gangster with a passion for Hollywood westerns and dreams of a big star.

Por Thozil

Where: SonyLIV

Genre: Thriller

Director: Vignesh Raja

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Sarath Kumar, Nikhila Vimal

Plot: An academically bright but faint-hearted rookie cop needs to man up and overcome his fears to succeed in his very first assignment - team up with a hostile and reclusive senior cop to catch a serial killer on the loose.

Ayothi

Where: Zee5

Genre: Drama

Director: M Manthira Moorthy

Cast: M. Sasikumar, Yashpal Sharma, Preethi Asrani, Pugazh

Plot: A family from Ayodhya travels to Rameswaram on a spiritual trip. When a series of unfortunate incidents befall them, a stranger decides to help them out.

Maamannan

Where: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Plot: A Dalit veteran statesman and his son are pulled into a violent power struggle when a cold-blooded political scion pursues a vengeful rise.

Good Night

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Genre: Family, Drama

Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran

Cast: Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca

Plot: In the world of action and thriller be the Good Night. A feel-good family drama based on snoring. A chance meeting brings a diffident Mohan and Anu together. when his snoring wreaks havoc on his marital life, the couple has to find a solution.

Parking

Where: Disney+Hotstar (Yet to announce)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ramkumar Balakrishna

Cast: Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar, Indhuja

Plot: Middle-class man Eshwar (Harish Kalyan) gets a high-paying job as a technician and climbs up the social ladder. He and his wife rent out an apartment in a community to live their dream. Life takes a turn when Eshwar buys a new car, he struggles for a parking lot. An argument between Eshwar and his elderly neighbour ends up in a vicious ego conflict and then into a physical altercation.