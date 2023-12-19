2023 was the year of action in Kollywood. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer were the flavour of the season. However, amidst the guns and bullets, Kollywood also made space for beautiful small films like Chittha, Ayothi and more. This year, Kollywood also explored many unique and interesting subjects to win the hearts of the fans. Here we take a look at the finest ten films.
Viduthalai Part 1
Where: Zee5
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Soori, Bhavani Sree, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajiv Menon, Gautham Menon
Plot: Kumaresan (Soori) faces a moral dilemma when his seniors in the police department adopt brutal means to capture the leader of a separatist group (Vijay Sethupathi).
Chittha
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Genre: Drama, Revenge
Director: SU Arun Kumar
Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan
Plot: Easwaran aka Chittha's (Siddharth) world crumbles down when his beloved niece goes missing. Chittha sets out on a mission to capture the kidnapper who happens to be a pedophile.
Dada
Where: Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Director: Ganesh K Babu
Cast: Kavin, Aparna Das, K Bhagyaraj
Plot: Manikandan and Sindhu are in love and accidentally become teenage parents. They face obstacles and situations to bring up their son, Adithya.
Jigarthanda Double X
Where: Netflix
Genre: Action
Director: Karthik Subburaj
Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan
Plot: In the 1970s, an unlikely filmmaker teams up with a notorious gangster with a passion for Hollywood westerns and dreams of a big star.
Por Thozil
Where: SonyLIV
Genre: Thriller
Director: Vignesh Raja
Cast: Ashok Selvan, Sarath Kumar, Nikhila Vimal
Plot: An academically bright but faint-hearted rookie cop needs to man up and overcome his fears to succeed in his very first assignment - team up with a hostile and reclusive senior cop to catch a serial killer on the loose.
Ayothi
Where: Zee5
Genre: Drama
Director: M Manthira Moorthy
Cast: M. Sasikumar, Yashpal Sharma, Preethi Asrani, Pugazh
Plot: A family from Ayodhya travels to Rameswaram on a spiritual trip. When a series of unfortunate incidents befall them, a stranger decides to help them out.
Maamannan
Where: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin
Plot: A Dalit veteran statesman and his son are pulled into a violent power struggle when a cold-blooded political scion pursues a vengeful rise.
Good Night
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Genre: Family, Drama
Director: Vinayak Chandrasekaran
Cast: Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca
Plot: In the world of action and thriller be the Good Night. A feel-good family drama based on snoring. A chance meeting brings a diffident Mohan and Anu together. when his snoring wreaks havoc on his marital life, the couple has to find a solution.
Parking
Where: Disney+Hotstar (Yet to announce)
Genre: Drama
Director: Ramkumar Balakrishna
Cast: Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar, Indhuja
Plot: Middle-class man Eshwar (Harish Kalyan) gets a high-paying job as a technician and climbs up the social ladder. He and his wife rent out an apartment in a community to live their dream. Life takes a turn when Eshwar buys a new car, he struggles for a parking lot. An argument between Eshwar and his elderly neighbour ends up in a vicious ego conflict and then into a physical altercation.