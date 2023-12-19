Rumour mills are churning out stories of Animal actress Tripti Dimri's dating rumours with Goa-based businessman Sam Merchant. Previously, Tripti was alleged with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. However, the duo never publicly admitted to any dating rumours. For the unreserved, Sam Merchant is a model-turned-businessman who manages a chain of beach clubs and hotels in Goa. Tripti recently shared a slew of pictures of herself with Sam attending a wedding in the party capital.

Tripti became a national sensation after her extended cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Her intimate scene with Ranbir became a hot topic of discussion. When asked about her parents' reaction to the scene, she said, "My parents got a little taken aback. They have never seen something like this in films and I have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They said, 'You shouldn't have done that, but it's okay.' As parents, we will feel this."

The Bulbul actress also praised her costar Ranbir for ensuring she was comfortable filming those scenes. "Luckily, in my case, they ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, 'This is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace...' Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, 'Are you okay, are you comfortable?' I think these things matter. People are sensitive to these things," she revealed in an interview with a leading daily. She also added that she was well aware of the scene while signing the project. "While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there's a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image," she added.

According to Buzz, Tripti is likely to play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Animal Director's next film Spirit. According to reports, he will be seen playing a ruthless cop in this high-octane action entertainer and will have two leading ladies. Earlier, Rashmika Madanna and Kiara Advani's names were linked with this project. However, no official confirmation is out yet. Prabhas is likely to begin the project after the completion of his sci-fi thriller with Nag Ashwin.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film was widely criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal is Ranbir's highest-grossing movie ever as the movie has minted around Rs 772 crore worldwide. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani produced the movie under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. Soon after the thumping response of Animal, the director confirmed its sequel Animal Park, which will be bigger, darker, and meaner. Tripti is likely to play an important role in the film.