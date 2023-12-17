As the highly anticipated release of Rebel Star Prabhas's Pan India film "Salaar - Ceasefire" approaches, the buzz surrounding the movie is reaching a fever pitch. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is expected to make a massive impact both domestically and internationally. The excitement soared even higher when acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, known for delivering the monumental blockbuster "Baahubali" with Prabhas, secured the first ticket for "Salaar."

Mythri Movie Makers, the team releasing the film in Nizam, shared a photo featuring SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel, Mythri Naveen Yerneni, and Vijay Kirangadur of Hombale Films. Rajamouli's purchase of the first ticket for the 7 AM show at Sandhya 70 MM in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, added to the growing excitement.

In a social media post, Mythri Movie Makers expressed their pride, stating, "THE PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA @ssrajamouli buys the first ticket of INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM #Salaar in Nizam from the team and producer #NaveenYerneni. Nizam Release by @MythriOfficial. Bookings open very soon in a grand manner with some Massive Celebrations."

Mythri Movie Makers are gearing up for a record number of centers for the release of "Salaar" across Nizam. The film, featuring Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles, is scheduled for release on the 22nd of this month.

Expectations on this film are high since the day it was announced. The trailer of the Prabhas starrer will be unveiled soon. Reports from inside sources claim that the film is going to be high on action and is violent than KGF. It is said that KGF star Yash has played a cameo in this film which has nothing to do with KGF at all.

Meanwhile, in a recent press event for the highly anticipated Kannada film "Kaatera," starring superstar Darshan, the actor confidently brushed off concerns regarding competition from Prabhas' "Salaar," set to hit screens a week earlier. Unfazed by the impending clash, Darshan boldly declared, "I don't care about Salaar or whatever other films. They should be afraid of us. My film is a pure Kannada film and not one of those pan-India films coming these days. I believe that my Kannada audience will shower their love on my film."

As the release date for "Kaatera" approaches, the cast, led by Darshan, is following strict instructions to keep details about the film under wraps. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, "Kaatera" unfolds its narrative against the backdrop of the 70s, revolving around a real-life incident involving farmers. Darshan underscored that the film strikes a delicate balance between commercial elements and a content-oriented narrative, promising a unique cinematic experience for the audience.

Adding to the excitement, "Kaatera" marks the debut of veteran actress Malashree's daughter, Aradhanaa, introducing a fresh talent to the industry. The film is slated for release on December 29, and with Darshan's unwavering confidence in the appeal of Kannada cinema, it is poised to make a significant impact on the cinematic landscape.