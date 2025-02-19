Weather Department predicts rise in temperature in many districts of TN for next few days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a rise in temperature in many districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

Under the influence of moderate easterlies/north easterlies, dry weather will prevail over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next few days, and the maximum temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius than normal.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly wind would also result in mist/haze in Tamil Nadu, especially over the coastal districts of the State, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, during the early morning hours.

As a result, both maximum and minimum temperatures may slightly dip in the morning, averaging 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The RMC stated that on Tuesday, Erode and Karur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

It has forecast dry weather conditions across the state in the coming days.

Over the past 24 hours, certain areas in northern Tamil Nadu and hilly regions have recorded a temperature rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperatures in interior plains ranged between 33 and 36.5 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas experienced temperatures between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius.

With light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is expected to continue in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

The RMC said that the maximum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal until Thursday.

According to extended-range predictions based on dynamical models, temperatures will likely be near normal to slightly above normal, ranging from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius across most plains in the state.

Tamil Nadu received 14 per cent excess rainfall during the recent northeast monsoon season. The state recorded 447 mm of rain, surpassing the average of 393 mm.

Chennai witnessed 845 mm of rainfall - 16 per cent above average - while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase in precipitation.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) reported that most reservoirs across the state are nearing full capacity, 12 reservoirs (three in Coimbatore, seven in Madurai, and two in Chennai) are at 100 per cent capacity, 18 reservoirs have exceeded 90 per cent of their total capacity, 23 reservoirs have water levels between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

