The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain in nine districts of Tamil Nadu on January 18 and January 19.

The districts likely to be affected include Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

The weather department has advised fishermen in Tamil Nadu to avoid venturing into the sea, as squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar over the next two days.

The RMC attributed the predicted rainfall to a change in the wind flow pattern over the sea. Many coastal districts, including Chennai, are also expected to receive light to moderate rain over the next few days. Increased moisture levels in the sea, along with the altered wind flow, are likely to sustain rainfall activity across the state.

Weather officials noted that the northeast monsoon, which began on October 1, has not yet fully receded from Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in pockets of coastal districts.

Chennai and its suburbs have already experienced mild showers, likely to continue in the coming days. The RMC has also predicted above-average rainfall in Tamil Nadu until January 23.

Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, with temperatures ranging between 26 degrees and 32 degrees from January 17 to 23.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 14 per cent surplus in rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, with 447 mm of rainfall compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm.

Chennai recorded 845 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore saw a significant 47 per cent increase.

Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu from November 29 to December 1, caused widespread devastation across the state. The cyclone resulted in 12 fatalities and inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared it a severe natural disaster. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund. While the Central government has sanctioned Rs 944 crore, the state has requested an additional financial package of over Rs 6,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation, and infrastructure rebuilding efforts.

