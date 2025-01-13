British Navy arrests ten Indian fishermen from TN near Diego Garcia island

Even as Tamil Nadu's coastal communities continue to face challenges due to the regular arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, another group of ten fishermen from Thothoor village in the state has been allegedly arrested by the British Navy near Diego Garcia Island in the central Indian Ocean.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu fisheries department told IANS that the British Navy detained the fishermen while they were fishing for tuna during the early morning hours of Monday.

The fishermen were reportedly arrested for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Sources from the fisheries department revealed that the same boat used by the fishermen had previously been seized on two separate occasions for allegedly crossing international borders.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has already informed the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, about the incident.

It may be recalled that eight fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early on January 12.

Two mechanised boats were also impounded by Sri Lankan naval authorities.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the arrests were made for allegedly crossing the IMBL and poaching near the Neduntheevu islet during the early hours of Sunday.

The fisheries department officials stated that they had issued tokens to 169 mechanised boats from Rameswaram jetty on Saturday morning. These boats were scheduled to return to shore on Sunday evening.

Sources further added that the arrested fishermen were taken to a naval port in Sri Lanka, where they are being questioned.

The impounded mechanised boats are also being towed to the port. The two impounded boats belong to Mukesh Kumar of Rameswaram and Maria Retrisan of Thangachimadam, with registration numbers IND TN 10 MM 879 and IND TN 10 MM 159, respectively.

Leaders of fishermen's associations across coastal Tamil Nadu have condemned the midnight arrests.

Antony John, a leader from Rameswaram, told IANS that repeated pleas from fishermen's associations to the Union government regarding such incidents have not resulted in redressal.

Expressing concern, he stated that it is no longer safe for fishermen to operate in the Palk Bay.

"We have not only lost our livelihoods but also our properties to Sri Lankan authorities. Around 270 trawlers have been impounded since 2018. Many fishermen have lost their jobs and are burdened by debts they cannot repay," he said.

