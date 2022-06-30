Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, is heading toward the island province of Hainan in southern China, according to meteorological authorities.

The typhoon, which formed over the central and eastern areas of the South China Sea at 8 a.m. on Thursday, was observed on waters 300 km southeast of Yongxing Island in Hainan's Sansha city, packing winds up to 65 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meteorological authorities forecast that Chaba will move northward at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour, with slowly increased intensity.

It is expected to approach the coastal areas in Hainan and Guangdong provinces this weekend.

Some areas in Hainan, Guangdong and Fujian provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will see heavy rainfalls and severe convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Chaba will likely land in the western parts of Guangdong on July 3.

Meteorologists have alerted relevant areas to take preventive measures and ensure fruit and vegetable supplies.

The emergency management department of Hainan has warned that ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait might be suspended due to the typhoon.