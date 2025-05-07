Isha Ambani outfit and jewellery at the Met Gala 2025 was probably even bigger than the Met Gala budget. The Ambani scion made sure all eyes were on her as she dazzled with her blingy appearance at the global fashion event. On being asked to describe her jewellery, Isha was quick to credit most of it to her mom.

Isha Ambani was speaking to influencer Julia Chafe where she disclosed that majority of the stunning ensemble she was carrying, belonged to her mother. And ever since, social media is having a field day admiring her for her simplicity and even teasing the Piramal bahu.

Social media reactions

"The audacity to ask billionaires daughter that "this are all the real gems?" wrote a user. "Someone watch the soup they're feeding her tonight!! The Toussaint necklace exists!" another user commented.

"Love her. This is my moms, this is my moms, this is my moms - shout out to all the moms," read a comment. "The fact that it's all real jewels is crazy!!! She is strong holding up all that! Amazing as always," another comment read.

"I'm honestly surprised that for the status and pedigree that she descends from and is actively involved with, she seems quite approachable and dare I say down-to-earth, like your girlfriend talking to you about the deets of her look?" a social media user opined. "Pakistan's economy basically," another social media user commented.

"She is just like a princess!" a fan opined. "I would be scared to walk out the door," another concerned follower wrote. "She's just like oh I casually raid my mom's closet nothing much to see," was one more of the comments.

"This is my mom's" is the most iconic line" and "Typically Indian girl - mummy ka hi hai sab mere nahi" were some more comments on the video.