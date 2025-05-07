The fifth of May witnessed a star-studded turnout at the biggest fashion event of the year — the Met Gala. This year, the event celebrated Black men's style and tailoring with the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the accompanying dress code, "Tailored for You."

India was prominently represented at the Met Gala 2025 by a host of A-list celebrities and business leaders. Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Natasha Poonawalla were among those who made head-turning appearances.

Let's decode whether they followed the theme.

Isha Ambani drowns in diamonds

The highlight of her outfit was a Jeanne Toussaint-inspired diamond necklace, reportedly worth $150 million (Rs 1,267 crore), featured in the 2018 film Ocean's 8 and originally designed for the Maharaja of Nawanagar. Isha bashfully pointed to her necklace on the carpet, revealing, "This is my mom's," and did the same for her solitaire ring and waist ornament, both also from her mother's collection.

Natasha Poonawalla fails to impress with her bejewelled outfit

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, also attended the gala. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr, Natasha wore a tailored black Gara jacket with bold shoulders and an imperial purple lining, paired with a sculptural lace cravat by Atelier Biser that completed her regal look.

Manish Malhotra makes his debut

Famed designer Manish Malhotra made his Met Gala debut wearing an embellished cape with structured shoulders, layered over a vest and tie, in line with this year's theme.

Happy to see that her this look from Cannes last is getting recreated by Kiara Advani at #MetGala

Fashion icon #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ? pic.twitter.com/fJbhyEPbPj — Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) May 6, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi Pride

Diljit Dosanjh wore a custom ivory ensemble inspired by royal Sikh attire—a long kurta and draped tehmat, paired with a richly embroidered cape inscribed with Gurmukhi script. His signature turban and a traditional sword completed the powerful look.

The back of his cape featured the map of Punjab and Gurmukhi alphabets, a tribute to his roots. Diljit's team revealed they had tried to borrow the 1,000-carat diamond necklace originally commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala from Cartier in 1928, but their request was denied.

After his appearance, Diljit proudly posted on Instagram,"Main Hoon Punjab, #MetGala. Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala. Thank you so much @prabalgurung, @theannawintour, @cartier, @golecha_jewels, and @abhilashatd."

Shah Rukh Khan: The King's debut

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, featuring high-waisted trousers with a pleated satin kamarbandh, a black silk shirt, and a floor-length tailcoat.

The designer shared on Instagram, "Shah Rukh Khan wears a floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand-canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored trousers, and completed with a custom stack of jewellery and The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold, tourmalines, sapphires, and brilliant-cut diamonds."

Despite the intricate design, netizens criticized his outfit, calling the all-black look "horrendous" on social media.

Did Kiara Advani's designer copy Aishwarya's look from Cannes?

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a stunning Met Gala debut in a black and gold couture gown by Gaurav Gupta, styled with a dramatic white cape. She flaunted her baby bump with grace and elegance.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes pic.twitter.com/W65RykW8LK — Aishwarya Rai 4Ever (@4everAishwarya) May 16, 2024

Her outfit featured a heart-shaped gold breastplate around the neckline, connected via a chain to a miniature heart at the waist—symbolizing the umbilical cord and her motherhood journey. However, fans quickly pointed out its similarity to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which also featured black and gold hues and a white cape.

About the Met Gala

The Met Gala is known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, which is held annually to raise funds for the Costume Institute. It marks the grand opening of the institute's yearly fashion exhibition. Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019.