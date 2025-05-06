Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made her debut at the MET Gala. The actor radiated pregnancy glow as she flaunted her baby bump on the blue carpet. Her proud husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen hyping up and praising the actor for slaying it at the MET gala.

Several photos and videos of Kiara reigning as queen at the debut show have gone viral.

Amid several videos, Sidharth surprised the fans waiting to see a glimpse of Kiara, as the doting husband walked out of the hotel holding his wife Kiara's hand moments before her Met Gala red carpet debut.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen getting mobbed outside the hotel by fans trying to capture him in their phones. Some even requested him for selfies and he readily obliged.

In another video, he can be seen holding pregnant Kiara close as the two walked towards the MET Gala venue. He also helped his wife keep her calm and grapple with the last-minute jitters, before she finally made her first splash on the most coveted red carpet in the world of fashion.

Kiara oozed hotness in Gaurav Gupta's couture; she opted for a breastplate ensemble, and her black sleeveless bodice gown paid tribute to motherhood in a subtle, but adorable way. It featured two hearts linked by a golden chain, representing a mother and child connected through an umbilical cord.

After her debut, Sidharth Malhotra, reposting her red carpet photos on Instagram Stories ans captioned them, "Both bravehearts," in a touching nod to the inspiration behind her look—Braveheart, which symbolised strength and resilience.