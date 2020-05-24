As nationwide lockdown is extended by another two weeks, people are trying to implement all possible ways to live in accordance with the stated preventive measures and guidelines against the coronavirus spread. According to the new guidelines of the Centre, a marriage function can be conducted amid the lockdown with a gathering of 50 people.

Marriage with maximum of 25 guests

Following these norms, Karnataka's state capital witnessed a 'short and sweet' marriage function that included a maximum of 25 people while the state observed complete lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The marriage was solemnised with the presence of the close relatives of both the bride and groom where all the attendees abided by the Health department's precautionary measures of wearing masks, including the newlywed.

According to Satish, the groom, "Govt has allowed weddings with up to 50 people in attendance but we decided to invite only 25 people at the ceremony," thus conducting a function to be perfectly modelled on during the pandemic-stricken days.

Most of the chairs arranged for the function are seen left empty with very few guests and relatives.

Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao revealed on Friday, May 23 that a total lockdown will be in place for the next two Sundays in the city. As per the new rule, complete curfew will be in effect from 7 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

The Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru will be similar to the lockdown 1.0 and lockdown 2.0, where roads were barricaded, with everything but essential services shut and unnecessary travels penalised.

The cops will even seize any vehicles plying on the roads unnecessarily as was done during the first two lockdown phases. The Sunday curfew will be in effect on May 24 and May 30, said the Commissioner.

Although, attending permitted weddings and other such ceremonies are allowed on these days.