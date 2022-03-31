The cricket fraternity bit final goodbye to King Shane Warne on Wednesday during a state funeral organised at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Australian spin magician not only ruled the game of cricket at the international level, but he owned the maiden edition of the Indian Premier League by winning it for Rajasthan Royals.

Shane Warne led the Rajasthan franchise in the inaugural 2008 edition and eventually lifted the prestigious title. Recently, the Rajasthan franchise has paid a heartwarming tribute to the late cricketer. The gathering of players with coaching staff was addressed by the head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara. In his emotional message, Sangakara suggested newly joined players wear the cap with pride and in a manner so that the very first skipper of the franchise feels pride.

"Don't be afraid to be authentic, not in terms of skills but in terms of you are with this franchise. Your initials are here. All the guys who are playing today, who are new to the Royals, pick up your cap, and when you wear it, wear it with pride-for, Warnie, for the franchise but more importantly for yourself," head coach. Adding further, Sangakara instructed players to play the game in a manner that the first skipper of this franchise felt proud of.

"Always remember that you all are unique, and don't ever let that prat go away. Warne was unique, and the best part was that he knew. He always felt that he was unique; that's the reason he made such an impact in the world," concluded Sangakara. A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities, including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

More than 50,000 people gathered for the memorial at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where Warne produced some of his milestone moments, including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006. Warne's three children officially unveiled the new Shane Warne Stand at the MCG, with the Frank Sinatra classic 'My Way' playing in the background.