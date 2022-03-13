It was on March 04 that Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died after suffering a massive heart attack. And now, a top expert has claimed that Covid infection could have accelerated the cricketer's heart attack.

Professor Jeremy Nicholson, the Pro-Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences at Perth's Murdoch University suggested that there is a significant possibility of an underlying cardiovascular condition getting worsened with Covid.

Natural causes behind Shane Warne's death

A post-mortem carried out on Shane Warne's body had suggested that the cricket took his last breath due to natural causes, as he was holidaying with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

"Shane may well have had some sub-clinical level pre-existing atherosclerosis (this is very common in men over 40) that was then accelerated by Covid," professor Nicholson told Newscorp.

It should be noted that Shane Warne had contracted Covid two times, initially in August, and later a few days before he went to Thailand.

According to Nicholson, Warne's underlying heart concerns could have been worsened by Covid. Moreover, Warne had received ventilator support while battling Covid, which clearly indicates the impact exerted on his body by the virus.

"What is strange is that it was reported that he was placed on a ventilator to minimise his chances of getting long Covid — some irony there," added the professor.

Anti-vaxxers using Warne's death to spread conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are making use of Shane Warne's death to spread conspiracy theories. Several anti-vaxxers claimed that Shane Warne's death is due to Covid vaccination. They also argued that heart attacks are common among people who receive vaccines.

Earlier, conspiracy theorists had claimed that vaccines will alter the DNA in the human body, and they also added that the vaccination program is actually a part of the depopulation agenda by elites.