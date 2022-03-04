Australian cricket icon and the legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne died of suspected heart attack. He was aged 52. The untimely death of the cricketer has left fans around the world in a state of shock.

Warne's management team released a statement about the cricketer's death on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement reads.

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets in his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia's ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

His last tweet...

As shocking as the death of Warne has been, the cricketer had only tweeted about the passing of his fellow cricketer Rod Marsh, who also died on Friday. Warne had posted a heartfelt tweet only 13 hours ago.

Fans are shocked to have learned the sudden passing of Warne, since he had tweeted about the death of another cricketer. While many expressed their shock on Twitter, cricket fans have mourned the loss of the legend.