Cricketer Glenn Maxwell will enter wedlock next month to an Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman. After knowing each other for years, they got engaged in February 2020 and they will know tie the knot on March 27.

Who is Glenn Maxwell's Fiancee?

Vini Raman is the second daughter of Venkat Raman and Vijayalakshmi Raman. They are originally from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. "She has an elder sister, Madhu, who was born in India, however the entire family moved to Australia shortly after Madhu was born," a relative of her wrote on Twitter while giving details about Maxwell's wife-to-be.

The same person claims that Vini was born and brought up in Melbourne in Australia and belongs to the first generation children born to Australia immigrated parents.

"How do I know all of this? Vini's mother is my chitthi (my mom's younger sister) and they all lived together and shared a deep bond as a family with multiple siblings, before being married and moving out of their parental home. (4/n)," the person named Nandhini Sathyamurthy claimed about her relationship with Maxwell's fiancee's connection.

Schooling

Vini Raman did her schooling in Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science and is practising in the field. Before getting engaged, they travel around the world including Paris, London, Dublin and New Zealand.

Vini went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science and is practising in the field. Before getting engaged, they travel around the world including Paris, London, Dublin and New Zealand.

Wedding Card

Many speculated that it looked like Tamil Brahmin's wedding card. "The Tambrahm style invitation made by her parents is a mark of respect and tribute to the Tamil/ Vaishnavite culture they are deeply rooted to. And yes, they do plan to hold a Hindu ritualistic wedding celebration for both, [sic]" Nandhini Sathyamurthy wrote.

She added, "Vini/ Glenn Maxwell will have a Hindu ritual based marriage ceremony, but that does not in any way indicate her ancestry/ roots from Murthy street in West Mambalam, going by the media speculations. [sic]"

Maxwell will be the second Australian cricketer to be getting hitched to a woman with Indian roots after faster bowler Shaun Tait.

Engagement:

On February 21, 2020, they had their engagement in a traditional Hindu ceremony. They wanted to marry in the same year, but got delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The photo of their engagement had gone viral.