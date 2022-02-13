Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to marry an Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman. Yes, they will tie the knot on 27 March in Melbourne.

Viral Wedding Card

What has caught the attention of netizens is his wedding card. Yes, the marriage invitation card in the Tamil language has now gone viral.

Their marriage will take place at Vogue Ballroom on Blackburn Road in the city. Going by the card, their wedding is expected to be a traditional event.

Love Cum Arranged Marriage

As per the reports, they met in 2013 and started seeing in 2017. the cricketer was always wanted to marry an Indian girl. After years of courtship, they decided to get engaged in 2020.

On February 21, 2020, they had their engagement in a traditional Hindu ceremony. They wanted to marry in the same year, but got delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The photo of their engagement had gone viral.

"GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !, [sic]" actress Kasturi tweeted about her wedding.

However, some sections of media reported that she belonged a Tamil Brahmin family, but a person named Nandhini Sathyamurthy claiming to her relative has denied the rumours on Twitter.

Nandhini Sathyamurthy said that her parents- Venkat Raman and Vijayalakshmi Raman- are originally from Vellore (Tamil Nadu, India), and they are deeply inclined to Vaishnavism.

Ms Raman is a pharmacist by profession. Her parents had moved to Australia before her birth.

Whereas Maxwell is known for his explosive batting. He has represented 116 ODIs, 8 T20s and seven test matches for Australia. He is also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for the RCB.