Now riding a two-wheeler without a helmet will now attract a three-month driving license suspension. The decision to come down heavily on errant riders was taken by the state transport department.

According to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, riding without helmets attracts a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of licence. However, the state government had reduced the fine amount to Rs 500 after a public outcry while the three-month suspension rule was never put into force.

A video conference on October 14 held by the Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety, recommended the enforcement of stringent action against violators.

We have decided to implement 3-month suspension rule because of the direction from SC

"Two-wheelers are more vulnerable to road accidents. We have decided to implement the three-month suspension rule because of the direction from the Supreme Court appointed committee. They will have to pay fines as well and their DL will be suspended for three months if they don't wear helmets," a senior transport department official said.

The department also instructed all transport department staff to implement the order and sent information within 10th of every month. The Supreme Court committee on road safety had recommended the Centre to take stringent measures against violations like over speeding, drunken driving, red light jumping, violation of helmet laws and seat belt laws, the use of mobile phones while driving and overloading.

At present, the licence of a person caught drunk driving can be suspended for six months. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act reads "Every person, above four years of age, driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle of any class or description shall, while in public place wear protective headgear conforming to standards prescribed by the Central government".