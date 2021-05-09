Kirron Kher was recently spotted getting the coronavirus jab. Kirron, spotted after several months, looked frail and weak. Kirron's picture soon went viral with fans and well-wishers pouring in their concerns. Apart from being a prolific actress, Kirron Kher is also quite popular MP from Bhartiya Janata Party in Chandigarh. Last month, Anupam Kher and son Sikandar broke the news of Kirron Kher suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. They had revealed that Kirron was undergoing treatment and was responding well.

Just a few days back, rumours of Kirron Kher not being with us anymore had started spreading like wildfire. It was then that Anupam Kher had to make an official statement on social media. He wrote, "There is a rumour going around about #Kirron's health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. @KirronKherBJP"

As soon as Kirron's picture was shared on social media, followers were left concerned. The actress looked weaker than her usual self. However, industry people soon cheering up for the actress and her courage.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of the situation, my father and I would like to inform everyone that my mother has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of it stronger than ever. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like. In your prayers and in your heart," Sikandar had written.