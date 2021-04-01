https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/689262/anupam-kher-recalls-days-struggle-by-travelling-mumbai-local-trains.jpg IBTimes IN

Actress-and-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kirron Kher's son, Sikandar Kher, took to social media to break the news. He also stated that the veteran actress is currently undergoing treatment and under recovery.

Sikandar also added that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. The actress is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Kirron Kher is Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Chandigarh. Chandigarh BJP president and Kirron's colleague, Arun Sood, also revealed about her medical condition during a press meet. "She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment she had to go to Mumbai on December 4," Arun Sood said at the press conference. "Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment," he further said.

Sikandar Kher breaks the news

Sikandar Kher also took to social media and said, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of the situation, my father and I would like to inform everyone that my mother has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer." He also said, "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of it stronger than ever. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like. In your prayers and in your heart."

Kirron Kher films

Apart from being a judge of several reality shows, Kirron Kher has also given Bollywood many remarkable characters. Her role in films like – Devdas, Dostana, Veer Zara and Om Shanti Om are a testament to her versatility and acting prowess.