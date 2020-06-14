Kirron Kher has made us all laugh and cry in so many films. The national award-winning actress and now Member of Parliament turns 65 today. And as she celebrates her birthday, her husband Anupam Kher shares a nostalgic throwback to her journey.

Anupam Kher shared a beautiful throwback moment on Instagram with pictures of Kirron Kher and heartfelt message to his wife.

On Kirron Kher's birthday husband Anupam Kher takes a moment to reminisce

Kirron Kher is one of Bollywood's fiercest actresses. Over the years she has transformed roles into people, making them relatable, real and hard-hitting. Her performances have left an impression on her audiences, and that's owed to her immense talent.

Today, Kirron Kher who has donned many hats turns 65. She has not only acted spectacularly in several films, but she also forayed into politics. The Member of Parliament has taken political stands and has been working for the country for a while now.

On her birthday, Anupam Kher shared a nostalgic look into her past, and her journey through the years on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always."

He shared timeless pictures of hers from her early days as an actress, her article in The Tribune and a family photo. We haven't seen Kirron Kher on the big screen for a while now. The MP has been in Chandigarh since the lockdown began. Hopefully, we'll get to see more of her soon.