After facing indefinite suspension from Cricket, Hardik Pandya has now reportedly lost his honorary membership of Khar Gymkhana.

It has been reported that Hardik's honorary membership of the premium gym club has been revoked owing to women members of the club raising objection.

Women members of Khar Gymkhana reportedly raised objection at working out there in the presence of Hardik. They said that they would feel uncomfortable to work out in presence of the cricketer. Hence, the gym authorities decided to revoke his membership.

"There was a furore on our social media. A lot of ladies felt that if they would be working out at the gym they wouldn't be comfortable with somebody having such thoughts around, ditto at other places. The voice grew stronger and we called for a meeting, wherein all members unanimously felt that Hardik's membership should be revoked," SpotboyE quoted Joing Secretary of Khan Gymkhana, Gaurav Kapadia as saying.

Hardik has been facing all these flak for his "misogynistic" and "sexist" remarks on the show Koffee With Karan. The athlete had made some disrespectful remarks on women, following which he was vehemently slammed on social media.

BCCI suspended him and his companion KL Rahul from playing the sport till a final decision is made on the controversy. Hardik also lost out on various endorsement deals.

Although he had later apologised on social media for his remarks, the damage was already done, and looks like Hardik is not going to get out of this rough time so soon.

Nonetheless, there are some who felt that though Hardik made a mistake, the scale of punishment he is facing is too much. One among them is former cricketer, Sreesanth, who said that there are other players who had made bigger mistakes but are still playing.