Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy sought to downplay the turmoil within the JD(S) after the party's Karnataka chief C.M. Ibrahim publicly opposed the decision by the regional outfit's supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to form an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy stated, "For you (media) the development seems to be a big one. Whatever is to be done to fix this development will be done."

Reacting to the claim of Ibrahim that he heads the original JD(S) party, Kumaraswamy said, "Let him (Ibrahim) put up the original sign board."

When asked about the proposal to sack him and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, he said, 'Let Ibrahim do whatever he wants, it is left to him. Please do not seek clarification for these silly issues. We will ensure that what needs to be done in this regard will be done."

"Media have come here giving the development a serious thought. He is free and gets his reactions. Why do you (the media) have to worry? The seniors of the party will make decisions," he stated.

In a big setback to the BJP and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim has declared support for the ruling Congress party. He also claimed that the JD(S) party is not the property of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family.

Speaking at the Chintana-Manthana programme that Ibrahim called to discuss the future steps in the backdrop of the decision taken on the JD(S) and BJP alliance without keeping him in the loop, he proclaimed that he is the president of the party. "I can't be sacked. The JD(S) is not a family's property," he maintained.

"I request Deve Gowda not to give the wrong message. You went on to become the Prime Minister because of secular ideology," he had stated.

The JD(S) party has a secular ideology. BJP's ideology is different. The NDA should be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. "We will support the Congress. The original JD(S) party belongs to us. You can't snatch the post of party president from me. How did former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy win from the Channapatna seat? After Kumaraswamy became MLA, he was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he charged.

Party doesn't belong to a family: C.M. Ibrahim

Ibrahim further stated, "If Muslims had not voted for him, he was supposed to sit at home as he would have been defeated. I won't target Kumaraswamy personally. There is still time. We are not going with the BJP. We will form a core committee. I will contact all JD(S) MLAs. The party does not belong to a family. I will discuss the matter with all the representatives. The opinion of all party workers is important."

He maintained that there is no personal enmity for him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The ideologies are different and he is opposed to this background. "I will take a call on how to go about in future. You have been betrayed by your own people. We are in our house. What will happen in the future will be shown on the silver screen. I am not scared and I will also not issue threats," Ibrahim stated.

He was indirectly referring to the shifting of Vokkaliga community votes to Congress. Deve Gowda's family hails from the Vokkaliga community.

