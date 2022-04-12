After a tiff with the Congress leadership over the post of Leader of Opposition, CM Ibrahim decided to quit the party and resign his membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council. He made his intentions to join his old party, Janata Dal (Secular), where he has now been given the top post. According to reports, CM Ibrahim will be sworn in as the state president of JD(S).

An official announcement in this regard is awaited. But with CM Ibrahim's appointment of state president, the incumbent president Kumaraswamy's post in the party has been brought into question. It is said that the former CM would be given a post equivalent to a state president.

CM Ibrahim quits Congress

CM Ibrahim submitted his letter of resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi on March 12 and then resigned as an MLC on March 31. The day he resigned as MLC coincided with Rahul Gandhi's visit to Karnataka.

"Thursday is an auspicious day for all communities. Hence, I have resigned today. This is a conscious decision. Many more people from the Congress are likely to come along with me. I will not force anyone, but there will be a major storm after Ugadi festival in Karnataka," he said.

Ibrahim even called Congress a sinking ship as a reason for quitting the party. "I have quit the Congress out of my own will. It is not possible to live with self-esteem in the Congress, which is now a sinking ship. I am sure my people will not let me down. I will visit Mantralaya soon and seek the blessings of the lord," he added.

The main reason for Ibrahim quitting Congress was over the post of Leader of Opposition, which was given to BK Hariprasad. He had been unhappy with the party and former CM Siddaramaiah for some time.