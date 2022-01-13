Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon grabbed quite many headlines for their on and off-screen chemistry back in the 90s. It was no secret that the two powerhouses of talent were in a romantic relationship for a long while before they called it quits. It was also reported that the two had secretly tied the knot. But, both of them had cleared the air around what exactly went down.

Raveena Tandon had revealed in an old interview that the families of two had flown in for a small ceremony. A red dupatta was reportedly put over Raveena's head and a puja had been done.

Raveena's old interview

"It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married. Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you," Cosmopolitan quoted Raveena saying in an old interview.

Akshay on fake wedding news

However, back in an interview with Rediff, Akshay Kumar had also cleared the air. Kumar had revealed that the supposed wedding never took place. He revealed that the two continued to work together despite what happened and there was no odd air between them. "It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all," Kumar had reportedly said in an interview with Rediff in 1998.