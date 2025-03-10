Wasim Akram and Shoaib Ibrahim have expressed their anger over the absence of any Pakistani official at the Champions Trophy presentation ceremony. The final match took place between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board was the host of the Champions Trophy. But the absence of any PAK official at the presentation ceremony has irked Pakistani cricket legends.

Akram angry

ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, and general secretary Devajit Saikia were present for the award ceremony. The trio handed out medals and blazers to the players. But no PCB official was in sight. Now, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akhtar has questioned the same.

"From what I have learnt, the chairman wasn't well, but the people from the PCB who were present in the final were Sumair Ahmad and Usman Wahla. These two guys were present, but neither of them was on the stage," Akram said on the DP World Dressing Room show.

Wasim Akram questions the absence

"The question now is that we were the hosts, weren't we? How come even the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board or whoever it may be who was representing that chairman was not on the stage? Was he not invited on the stage? I don't know what the story is, but it definitely looked odd to me as well while sitting here. It was very important to have a Pakistani on the stage. Even if he didn't present the cup for the medal, somebody should have been there," Akram concluded.

Shoaib calls it "odd"

Shoaib Akhtar also took to social media and called the whole thing "odd".

"India has won the ICC Champions Trophy today but I noticed something strange. Pakistan were the hosts in the tournament but there were no Pakistan Cricket Board representatives here (at the trophy presentation)," he said in a video.

"This is beyond my understanding. Why was there no one to represent us and give the trophy? Please think about it, it's a world stage but sadly I could not see any PCB members. Feeling very down to see that," he added.