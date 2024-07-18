All-rounder and star-batter Hardik Pandya has been garnering headlines for his recent stint at the World Cup. All thanks to Hardik Pandya the team India chased down South Africa at Barbados on June 23, 2024.

When Hardik Pandya was booed for captain for MI in 2024

Hardik faced ire and a lot of criticism for his professional stint ever since he replaced the capacity of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma. The star batter and bowler faced boos and hate comments from fans during IPL 2024 at every stadium wherever he played. However, things took a U-turn when team India won and Hardik broke down. Rohit Sharma too hugged him amidst constant trolling

Apart from professional life, Hardik's personal life has been in the news ever since there were reports that his wife Natasa Stankovic had left for her hometown in Serbia with their son Agastya.

On Thursday, Hardik and Natasa confirmed their separation. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to part ways mutually.

The separation announcement comes after weeks of speculation on their relationship has gone kaput.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation in a joint statement.

The couple will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son together.

Hardik and Natasa in a joint statement wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

"We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," Hardik concluded his statement.

On Tuesday in the wee hours, Natasa left Mumbai with their son Agastya. The videos of the same have gone viral.

About Hardik and Natasa's wedding and renewed vows

Hardik Pandya got married to actor Natasa Stankovic on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their child in the same year on July 30.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa renewed their vows in a ceremony at Udaipur in February 2023

In the year 2023, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the couple renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur at a destination wedding.

Hardik Pandya after the T20 World Cup 2024 revealed that he has been through tough times but had not spoken about his troubles even once in public.

On Thursday, Pandya was dropped from the Indian leadership group for the tour of Sri Lanka where India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

Hardik attended Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding sans Natasa. He was also seen dancing his heart out with Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday.