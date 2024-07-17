Hardik Pandya is on cloud nine after Team India won the World Cup. The team lifted the trophy after 11 long years. It was an emotional Saturday night on June 23, 2024, filled with happiness, tears of fulfilment, joy and dreams coming true.

Team India players Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli couldn't control their tears and got emotional after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals against South Africa.

On the personal front, Hardik Pandya's life is going through turbulent times.

Rumours are rife suggesting the separation of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from his wife Natasa. However, the duo has maintained a silence on the speculations. Nevertheless, fans keep a close eye on daily updates about their lives. Natasa was seen missing from Ambani's grand wedding. She didn't even post any appreciation note for Team India and Hardik's specular innings during WC.

In fact, Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri had penned a long note for Hardik Pandya. And Krunal shared a post on Instagram where he broke down upon seeing Hardik's big win after the struggle.

On Tuesday evening, Hardik's wife Natasa was seen heading for a vacation with her son Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic spotted at Mumbai airport as she left with son Agastya

In the pictures and videos shared by the paps, one can see her holding her packed suitcases as she left Mumbai in the wee hours.

Natasa's airport look

Natasa opted for a white top under a matching jacket, paired with black sweatpants and sneakers. Before leaving, Natasa smiled and waved at the paps.

Several pictures and videos of the duo leaving the city early on Wednesday morning emerged on social media platforms. Natasa has also taken to her Instagram handle and shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

On July 16, Natasa on IG stories gave a peek into her suitcase, which was being packed with her clothes. Alongside the post, she wrote, "It's that time of the year (face holding back tears, plane, home and red heart emojis)."

In another photo, she dropped a photo of her car as she sat in the driver's seat with her adorable pet dog next to her. The home emojis suggest that she is flying back to her country, Serbia.

Netizens slammed Natasa for leaving the country without Hardik.

The clip also shows, Hardik's son Agastya closing his eyes as paps were seen constantly flashing camera lights on his face.

Natasa's trip amid ongoing divorce rumours added fuel to the fire.

Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows in 2023 in Udaipur, following a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals.