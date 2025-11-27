Instagram

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol had raised our expectations when they announced hosting 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle' - a chat show, together. The celebrated guest list further piqued the interest of the audience. But, once the show started airing, the expectations crashed and how! From the two not leaving space for guests to talk, interrupting them to their take on love and relationships; everything made news for all the wrong reasons.

Opinions don't matter

Now, Twinkle and Kajol have reacted to the whole furore indirectly. In the bonus episode that it all set to stream, the two have addressed the backlash. Kajol said, "Now it's time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble." She further said, "Here opinions don't matter as much as lighthearted teasing."

Disclaimer

Twinkle was quick to butt in and said that they should have had a disclaimer about this part from the beginning of the show. "And there's a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don't follow any of our advice in this segment," she said.

From defending infidelity to saying marriages should come with an expiry date; the two actresses whipped up quite a storm on social media with their opinions. Audience called the two of them "unbearable" and slammed Twinkle for using fancy English words to "show off". It was when Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor had joined the show that the two ladies along with KJo defended physical infidelity.

"We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)," they had said. Their statement got the two of them face a lot of heat on social media.

For the bonus episode, cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma came down as guests.